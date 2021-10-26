Contact Us
Breaking News: Brinks Getaway Driver Granted Clemency By Cuomo Now Gets Parole
Missing Kayaker From Area Reportedly Found Dead In Water

Zak Failla
Laurence Broderick Photo Credit: Twitter/@USCG_Tri_State
Laurence Broderick and his kayak, which was recovered in New Rochelle with his cell phone. Photo Credit: Twitter/@USCG_Tri_State

A kayaker from Westchester who went missing on the Long Island Sound was reportedly found dead in the water and brought back to the area by police.

Officials said a 45-year-old man from Mamaroneck went kayaking on Monday, Oct. 25, but was not heard from after departing after speaking to his family that night, prompting his family to request a well-being check at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The Coast Guard said that Laurence Broderick left from Long Island's Hempstead Park at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday night en route to Mamaroneck in advance of Tuesday's Nor'easter.

His kayak and cell phone were found on Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, and his vehicle was later located at Mamaroneck Harbor, miles away from the park.

The disappearance led to a massive aerial and marine search, and his body was reportedly found in the water near Orchard Beach in the Bronx and transported back to the area by police. 

Police are reportedly taking the body back to the area as they await an investigation by the Medical Examiner.

Agencies involved in the search for Broderick included the: 
  • Coast Guard Station Eatons Neck 45-foot response boat;
  • Coast Guard Station Kings Point 29-foot response boat;
  • Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter;
  • Coast Guard Cutter Beluga, 87-foot patrol boat;
  • Nassau County Police;
  • Westchester Police Department;
  • Rye Police Department;
  • Eastchester Police Department.

Anyone with possible information on Broderick's whereabouts has been told to call Coast Guard Sector in New York at (718) 354-4037.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

