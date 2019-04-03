Contact Us
Missing: Have You Seen Him Or This Jeep?

Luis Cruz Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety
A black 2014 Jeep Compass. Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety

A 71-year-old man believed to be driving has gone missing in Westchester and authorities are asking for the public's help.

Luis Cruz was last seen on Beacon Hill Road in the village of Dobbs Ferry at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 1.

He is described as being 5-foot-9, 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black zippered coat and black-rimmed glasses.

He was driving a black 2014 Jeep Compass with New York registration GGU-2474, similar to the one shown in the second image above.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Dobbs Ferry Village Police Department at 914-693-5500 or 911

