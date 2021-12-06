Missing College Student Found Dead After Frat Party Fight

A missing college student from Massachusetts who had been missing following a night with friends has been found dead.

The Durham Police Department in New Hampshire reported the body of Plymouth County resident Vincenzo "Vinny" Lirosi, age 22, of Whitman, Massachusetts, was found in a marshy area off of Coe Drive at about 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, by a New England Search and Rescue K-9 team.

According to the police department, Lirosi was last seen between about 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4.

Police believe Lirosi took a path through a wooded area near Woodman Road as a shortcut home after allegedly getting into a fight at a frat party.

He was last seen headed down the wooden path into the woods.

The cause and manner of death will be determined after an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner, police said.

"Though this is not the outcome we had all hoped for, we are grateful that we were able to find Vincenzo and bring some closure to his family," Durham police Chief Rene Kelley said in a statement.

The department was assisted by the following agencies with the search:

New Hampshire State Police.

New Hampshire Fish and Game.

The University of New Hampshire Police Department.

Strafford County Sheriff’s Department.

New Hampshire State Liquor Enforcement – Law Enforcement Division.

New England K-9 Search and Rescue.

