Missing College Student Alert: Have You Seen Her?

A 24-year-old college student who is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Rebecca Mutambi Kabanzira was last seen on Long Island at the SUNY Old Westbury Campus in the village of Old Westbury, Nassau County, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, the New York State Public Safety Department said.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers. She is described as being 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call SUNY Police Old Westbury(516) 876-3333 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.