North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Breaking News: Schools Announce Delayed Starts For Tuesday
News

Missing: Alert Issued For 13-Year-Old Last Seen Monday Afternoon

Daily Voice
Joshua McLean
Joshua McLean Photo Credit: Danbury Police Department

A 13-year-old boy has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Joshua McLean was last seen in the area of West Street in Danbury on Monday, Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m.

Currently, there is an active Silver Alert.

He is approximately 5-foot-6, 160 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen wearing a red American Eagle sweatshirt and gray or navy blue sweatpants.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact your local Police Department or the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4611.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

