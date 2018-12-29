Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2018-12-29

News

Missing 79-Year-Old Man Found

Daily Voice
William Schrinert
William Schrinert Photo Credit: New York Public Safety Department

Update:

A 79-year-old man who went missing has been found and is safe.

William Schrinert was found by New York State forest rangers and volunteer firefighters in a house under construction not far from where he was last seen in Pine Bush in Orange County, the New York Department of Public Safety said.

Original story:

A 79-year-old vulnerable man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

William Schrinert of Pine Bush in Orange County was last seen around midnight on Friday, Dec. 28 on North Street in Pine Bush and is believed to be on foot.

He has Alzheimer's disease and dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

He is 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, bald, with blue eyes, wearing a black leather jacket, a red knit hat and a necklace with contact information.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Crawford Town Police Department at (845) 744-3300 or 911.

