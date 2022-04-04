Missing 4-Year-Old Located By Mayor In Hudson Valley

A quick-thinking mayor in Westchester came to the rescue of a child who was reported missing by his family, police announced.

In Port Chester, the police department received a call from a panicked family at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, who reported that their 4-year-old son had gone missing.

A search was launched, with the Port Chester Police Department canvassing the area around the child’s home to locate the missing kid.

While the search was ongoing, police said that Port Chester Mayor Luis Marino was on Westchester Avenue in the village when he spotted a little boy running across the street, prompting him to jump into action.

According to police, “concerned, the mayor was able to catch up with the boy, speak with him, calm him down, and wait for his parents/(the department) to show up, a spokesperson for the department stated.

“Thanks to the mayor and maybe some luck from above, this turned out OK."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.