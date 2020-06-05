Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
Breaking News: NY Police Reform Legislation Bans Chokeholds By Law Enforcement Officers
News

Missing 29-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Found

Daily Voice
Peter Ciullo
Peter Ciullo Photo Credit: New York State Police

Update:

A missing Hudson Valley man has been located and returned safely to his family, state police said.

Peter Ciullo, 29, reported missing by his family, had last been seen walking in the woods near Village Drive in Brewster, wearing the pictured shirt and khaki-colored shorts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4.

On Friday night, June 5, state police reported he was found.

Original report:

A Hudson Valley man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Peter Ciullo, 29, reported missing by his family, was last seen walking in the woods near Village Drive in Brewster, wearing the pictured shirt and khaki-colored shorts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4.

Anyone with information regarding Peter’s location is asked to contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

