North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Missing 26-Year-Old Area Man Found

Joe Lombardi
Shane M. McNulty-Baker
Shane M. McNulty-Baker Photo Credit: New York State Police

Update:

A 26-year-old man who went missing in the area has been located.

Shane M. McNulty-Baker of Stanford in Dutchess County, who had last been seen Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 3, is safe, state police said on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Original report:

A 26-year-old man has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Shane M. McNulty-Baker was reported missing by his family from Creamery Road in the town of Stanford in Dutchess County at approximately 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.

He is believed to have been wearing work style boots, blue jeans, and a dark blue “Halton Construction” T-shirt.

Anyone that may have information regarding the possible location of Shane is asked to please contact the New York State Police in Poughkeepsie at (845) 677-7300. All calls can be kept confidential.

