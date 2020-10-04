Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Missing 16-Year-Old New Windsor Girl Found

Joe Lombardi
Karisma Vergara
Karisma Vergara Photo Credit: Cornwall Office of Emergency Management

Update:

A 16-year-old girl who went missing in the area has been located.

Orange County resident Karisma Vergara, of New Windsor, had last been seen just after 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, the Cornwall Office of Emergency Management said. 

"Good News," the Cornwall Office of Emergency Management announced on Sunday, Oct. 4. "Karisma Vergara was found safe at a friend's house."

Original report:

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Orange County resident Karisma Vergara, of New Windsor, was last seen just after 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, the Cornwall Office of Emergency Management said. 

She may need medical attention.

She was last seen wearing a tan Price Chopper shirt, yellow pants and white sneakers and may have her hair in ponytails, authorities said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police.

