Missing 13-Year-Old Last Seen Monday Afternoon Has Been Found

The 13-year-old boy who went missing on Monday afternoon, Jan. 7 has been located and is safe, Danbury Police announced on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 28.

"We greatly appreciate the efforts and support from the community," the department stated.

No further information was released.

Original report:

A 13-year-old boy has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Joshua McLean was last seen in the area of West Street in Danbury on Monday, Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m.

Currently, there is an active Silver Alert.

He is approximately 5-foot-6, 160 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen wearing a red American Eagle sweatshirt and gray or navy blue sweatpants.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact your local Police Department or the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4611.

