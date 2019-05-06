Contact Us
Millions Of Pounds Of P.F. Chang's Frozen Entrees Recalled

Zak Failla
The USDA announced a recall of more than 2 million pounds of P.F. Chang's frozen products. Photo Credit: USDA
More than two million pounds of P.F. Chang’s frozen entrees have been recalled due to “misbranding and an undeclared allergen,” the USDA announced over the weekend.

Conagra Brands, an Arkansas-based company, announced it is recalling approximately 2,094,186 pounds of frozen “Home Menu Chicken Pad Thai” and “Chicken Fried Rice,” that contain milk, an allergen, which is not declared on the product’s label.

The recalled items were produced between Oct. 1 last year and April 11, with “best by” dates of Sept. 26, 2019 through April 5, 2020.

According to the USDA, “the products subject to this recall bear establishment number ‘EST. P-115,’ which appears on the panel above the nutritional statement as ‘P115’ along with the best by date. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and impacts only the P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Brand products listed. It does not include any product sold at P.F. Chang’s restaurants.”

The problem was discovered when Conagra conducted a routine label verification check and found that the product did not declare the allergen on the label. There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions due to the consumption of the recalled products.

A complete list of the recalled products from the USDA can be found here .

