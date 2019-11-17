Metro-North May Raise Parking Fees At Some Stations

Parking may be getting a bit costlier for Metro-North riders.

The MTA is reviewing a proposal to increase fees at 25 station parking facilities that are controlled by the railroad. It would impact riders east of the Hudson River, including the Harlem, Hudson and New Haven lines.

Permit holders for 16-hour parking would pay an average of $42.75 annually, approximately 12 cents a day. Customers who use daily meters will pay an average of $14.17 more monthly, with the meters increasing by 50 to 75 cents for 16-hour parking. The cost per month for having a second vehicle on the permit will go up by $2 a month.

The increases would take effect on Jan. 1 next year. If approved, the rate hikes could net Metro-North approximately $965,000 each year.

According to reports, the MTA is also looking to eliminate free parking on Saturdays, though it would still be free Sunday at Metro-North parking facilities.

The hike increase would impact commuters in:

Port Chester;

Harrison;

Mamaroneck;

Pelham;

Mount Vernon;

Wassaic;

Tenmile River;

Dover Plains;

Harlem Valley-Wingdale;

Patterson;

Southeast;

Brewster;

Purdys

Goldens Bridge;

North White Plains;

Woodlawn;

Poughkeepsie;

New Hamburg;

Beacon;

Cold Spring;

Garrison;

Cortlandt;

Ossining;

Irvington;

Riverdale.

If approved, it would be the first hike in parking at Metro-North facilities since 2013. The plan is expected to be reviewed in December.

