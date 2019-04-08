Metro-North Delays Continue After Many Passengers Stranded For Hours During Storm

There continue to be ongoing Metro-North delays after some passengers were stranded for hours due to storm-related delays overnight.

New Haven Line service is experiencing delays of up to a half-hour due to weather-related signal power issues between Mount Vernon East and New Rochelle late Sunday morning, Aug. 4.

The Harlem line experienced similar delays before returning to running on or close to schedule by around 9 a.m. Sunday. Earlier, separate downed trees near the Croton Falls and Purdys stations led to delays.

One Daily Voicer reader reported being stuck in a New Haven line train from Yankee Stadium from midnight to 2 a.m. before it started moving.

The delays prompted a firestorm of comments on Twitter.

"You’ll be getting my $140 Uber bill shortly," one passenger wrote, tagging @MetroNorth.

