Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Metro Area Jewelry Wholesaler Indicted For $200 Million Ponzi Scheme

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Federal Court in Brooklyn.
Federal Court in Brooklyn. Photo Credit: File

A jewelry wholesaler from Long Island is facing charges for allegedly operating a $200 million Ponzi Scheme in New York.

Melville resident Gregory Altieri, the president of LNA Associates, was indicted for allegedly operating a two-year $200 million scheme based on nonexistent wholesale jewelry deals and false promises of inflated returns, federal officials said.

It is alleged that beginning in August 2017, Altieri solicited between $75 million to $85 million from more than 80 investors in Queens, Staten Island, Long Island, and elsewhere, to allegedly purchase high-end jewelry at “closeout” prices to in turn resell it at a high profit.  

Acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme said that Altieri promised returns of between 30 and 70 percent in a matter of months. 

While Altieri initially purchased jewelry with investors’ money, in May 2018 he began to use new investors’ money to pay earlier investors, representing to the latter group that they were receiving returns on their investments. 

DuCharme said the purported “returns” were then used by Altieri to convince the earlier investors to keep their money in with LNA Associates, by “rolling over” their investments into new investments based on false promises to use this money to purchase additional jewelry. 

By January this year, when Altieri stopped making payments to investors, he owed them approximately $200 million based on the falsely inflated promised returns.   

Altieri, 53, was arrested on Tuesday, July 14, and scheduled to be arraigned on one count of wire fraud. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

 “Stealing millions based on false promises made to retirees who rely on their pensions is contemptible,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney said. “We allege Mr. Altieri knew he was going to have problems paying off his first round of investors, but he kept his con going anyway. 

 “As a result of his actions, the FBI has provided him with stainless steel jewelry for his wrists today, and a guarantee of working to hold him and others who commit similar frauds accountable for their behavior.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.