Meryl Streeps' Nephew Fined For Hamptons Road-Rage Incident

The nephew of three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep will avoid any time behind bars after being caught on camera assaulting a teenager outside a New York bank during an incident of road rage last summer.

Connecticut native Charles Harrison Streep, age 32, assaulted the then-18-year-old victim, David Peralta, on Long Island in the parking lot of a Chase Bank on Main Street in East Hampton in August 2020, leaving the teen hospitalized with “serious head trauma" after the altercation, according to his lawyers.

This week, Streep pleaded down to a disorderly conduct charge as part of a no-jail plea, and was instead ordered to pay a $250 fine and $125 surcharge.

Streep was originally charged with felony counts of strangulation and assault, but later had those downgraded to misdemeanors before reaching the plea agreement. If he was found guilty of the misdemeanors he faced up to a year in jail.

In surveillance video released during the investigation, Streep and Peralta can be seen exchanging words in the video after Streep blew through a stop sign and nearly caused a collision, before the two got physical, with the older Streep overpowering his smaller opponent.

It was ultimately determined that Peralta “caused his own injuries in this case," Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Patricia Brosco said.

The teenager was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital within an hour after the attack, where he underwent emergency surgery that included the removal of his skull cap to stem bleeding from his brain.

“It’s worth noting that Mr. Streep suffered significant injuries when Mr. Peralta slammed him to the ground, including fractured vertebrae and a concussion,” Streep’s defense attorney Andrew Weinstein said, according to Page Six.

“Today’s court proceedings confirm what we have previously indicated — that Mr. Streep was innocent of all criminal charges that had been lodged against him.”

Streep is a 2007 graduate of New Canaan High School and is the son of Meryl Streep’s brother.

He played lacrosse for the University of Virginia.

