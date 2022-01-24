Merrill Lynch Fires Man Charged After Smoothie Shop Tirade, Report Says

A Fairfield County man who is facing charges after authorities said he yelled and threw a drink at employees of an area smoothie shop has been fired from his job at Merrill Lynch, according to a new report.

James Iannazzo, age 48, of Fairfield, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 22, following the incident at Robeks, which is located at 2061 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Police said Iannazzo was angry after his son suffered a severe allergic reaction to a smoothie made with nuts. He reportedly told officers he had not informed the employees of his son's peanut allergy, but he said he had asked that they make the smoothie without peanut butter.

A video of the incident went viral after it was posted to TikTok.

Iannazzo cursed and yelled at the employees, and referenced an employee's immigrant status, police said.

Police said Iannazzo was charged with:

Second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias

Second-degree breach of peace

First-degree criminal trespass

According to a report from ABC 7, Merrill Lynch released a statement saying Iannazzo, who worked as a financial advisor, no longer works for the company.

"Our company does not tolerate behavior of this kind," the statement reads. "We immediately investigated and have taken action. This individual is no longer employed at our firm."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.