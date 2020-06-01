Contact Us
News

Mercedes-Benz Recalls 744K Sedans Sold Over 10-Year Period Because Sunroofs Could Come Off

Zak Failla
Nearly a million Mercedes-Benz sedans have been recalled due to faulty sunroofs.
Nearly a million Mercedes-Benz sedans have been recalled due to faulty sunroofs. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly a million vehicles nationwide due to faulty sunroofs that may come off, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced.

The auto giant announced that it is recalling 744,852 vehicles that were produced during a decade-long span between 2001 and 2011.

On older C-class, CLK-class, CLS-class, and E-class models, glue securing the glass panel to the sliding frame of the vehicle can degrade, the company announced.

“Webasto, the supplier, did not apply enough primer coating to the frame during installation. Mercedes-Benz began investigating the problem in December 2017 when it received reports of detached sunroofs outside the U.S. and couldn't come up with a clear root cause until an unspecified date after November 2018,” according to a corporate announcement.

It is unclear how many sunroofs have broken or reported. No injuries or accidents have been reported.

Mercedes said that dealers will begin inspecting potentially faulty grooves beginning next month and will replace those “determined by the factory to be faulty.”

This recall includes C-, CLK-, CLS- and E-Class models over the course of approximately a decade:

C-Class

  • C230 (2003-2007)
  • C240 (2001-2005)
  • C280 (2006-2007)
  • C32 AMG (2002-2004)
  • C320 (2001-2005)
  • C350 (2006-2007)
  • C55 AMG (2005-2006)

CLK-Class

  • CLK320 (2003-2005)
  • CLK350 (2006-2009)
  • CLK500 (2003-2006)
  • CLK55 AMG (2003-2005)
  • CLK550 (2007-2009)

CLS-Class

  • CLS500 (2006)
  • CLS55 AMG (2006)
  • CLS550 (2007-2011)
  • CLS63 AMG (2007-2011)

E-Class

  • E320 (2003-2009)
  • E350 (2006-2009)
  • E450 (2006)
  • E500 (2003-2006)
  • E55 AMG (2003-2006)
  • E550 (2007-2009)
  • E63 AMG (2007-2009)

