McDonald’s Launching First Voice-Initiated Application Process

Want to work at McDonald's? Just ask Alexa or Google Assistant. The company now has a voice-initiated application process.

McDonald's on Wednesday, Sept. 25 announced an initiative called Apply Thru whereby potential employees may apply for jobs through Alexa.

The app will assist candidates with the first step of McDonald's restaurant job application to help drive talent attraction across the globe.

The app will talk through a few basic questions with potential applicants ranging from their name, job area of interest and location, and applicants will receive a short text message shortly thereafter with a link to continue the application process.

The McDonald’s Apply Thru is available as part of the recently launched Made at McDonald’s global hiring campaign that seeks to drive applications worldwide, said the company.

“We must continue to innovate and think of creative, and in this case, groundbreaking ways to meet potential job seekers on devices they are already using, like Alexa,” said McDonald’s Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer David Fairhurst.

“Alexa has many of the qualities we look for on our teams — friendly, responsive and fun. I am looking forward to having our application process simplified with Alexa.”

Potential employees just need to ask, “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s.”

You can also use any device with the Google Assistant built-in by saying, "Ok Google, talk to McDonald’s Apply Thru.”

As the Apply Thru is further developed for the Google Assistant, the Action will be activated by simply saying, “Ok Google, help me get a job at McDonald’s.”

The voice experience is available on Alexa and Google Assistant devices.

After opening McDonald’s Apply Thru, all users need to jump-start their application process is to answer a few basic questions ranging from their name, job area of interest and location.

Potential applicants will receive a short text message shortly thereafter with a link to continue their application process.

“Alexa makes life easier, and we’re thrilled to see McDonald’s utilize voice to create a simpler, more convenient job application process for customers,” said Steve Rabuchin, Vice President, Alexa.

“With Apply Thru, customers can start the process for a job at their nearest McDonald’s restaurant – all they need to do is ask.”

McDonald’s and its independent franchisees provide jobs for almost two million people across the world, according to the company.

