Massive Pork Recall Expanded Due To Listeria Scare

A massive recall of pork products has been expanded to include more than two million pounds of ham and pepperoni that could potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Alexander & Hournung, a Michigan-based company, is recalling approximately 2,320,774 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products.

According to officials, the recall was initially for 234,391 pounds of product, though it was later expanded.

The products were produced on various dates. The additional products subject to recall with associated dates are listed. They have the establishment number “EST. M10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped nationwide.

Officials said that the problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that product sampling reported positive Listeria monocytogenes results.

There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reaction or illness due to the consumption of the products.

According to FSIS, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and their newborns.

Less commonly, others outside those risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria affects approximately 1,600 Americans each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

