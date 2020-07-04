Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
Man, Woman Injured After Being Struck By Lightning In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Lyon Park in Port Chester.
Lyon Park in Port Chester. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was critically injured and a woman suffered minor injuries after being struck bu lightning in Westchester.

The two were sitting under a tree in Port Chester at Lyon Park when the severe storms swept through the area on Friday, July 3.

Arriving units found a man in cardiac arrest in the park and immediately began life-saving treatment, during the torrential downpour/thunderstorm, Port Chester Police said.

Neighbors had come out of their houses to assist. The man was transported to the hospital.

An investigation revealed that the man and his wife were under a large oak tree, prior to the storm, and were struck by lightning.

The mansuffered critical injuries and the wife minor injuries. 

