Man Who Went Missing In Hudson Valley Found Dead

A man who went missing in Westchester has been found dead, according to authorities.

Ejeviome Otobo, age 70, went missing on Wednesday, June 15 in Tuckahoe in the area of Dante Avenue, wearing a blue long sleeve sweatshirt, Tuckahoe Police said.

He had no known medical conditions, police said.

On Friday morning, June 24, Tuckahoe Police announced that Otobo had been found dead on Thursday afternoon, June 23.

"We would like to thank those of you who offered tips and tried to assist with the investigation," Tuckahoe Police said. "Our thoughts go out to the Otobo family during this difficult time."

