Man Who Stole $40,000 In iPhones Sentenced, DA Says

A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to three to seven years in prison for stealing more than $40,000 worth of iPhones from a Sprint store.

Donald Potter, of Medford in Suffolk County, was sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 4, following a jury trial in October in which he was found guilty, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler

The theft took place at the Sprint Store located at 469 Route 211 East in the Town of Wallkill in October 2018.

During the incident, Potter and two accomplices entered and remained inside with the intent to steal iPhones.

Less than an hour later, Potter and his accomplices were found in a vehicle in the City of Port Jervis, in possession of 42 new iPhones that had been stolen from the store, the DA's office said.

The state prison sentence, which was the maximum allowed under the law, will run consecutively to a two to four-year prison sentence Potter had received in Westchester County in connection with an attempted burglary case.

“A defendant who commits multiple crimes with accomplices in multiple jurisdictions is clearly deserving of state prison,” said Hoovler.

He also thanked the Town of Wallkill Police Department and City of Port Jervis Police Department for their investigation of the case and their assistance during the prosecution.

