Man Who Killed Two Women In Hudson Valley Released On Parole

The man who killed two women in his Westchester County apartment 36 years ago has been paroled from Green Haven Correctional Facility.

Paul Leon, age 53, formerly of Pelham, was released on Monday, Aug. 22, after having been granted an open date by the Board of Parole following his appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 3, said Rachel Connors of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Leon was 16 years old on July 27, 1986, when he killed Ossining resident Lois Feraca, age 83, and her 49-year-old daughter, Theresa Carbone, by beating and stabbing them.

The road to his release was made possible when Westchester County Judge George Fufidio found that the presiding judge had not taken Leon's age into account when he sentenced him to two terms of 25 years to life, according to multiple reports.

In June, Fufidio resentenced Leon to 18 years to life for each killing, which led to the parole board hearing.

Leon, who married while in prison, was considered a model inmate and had expressed remorse for the killings, officials said.

He could not be reached for comment.

