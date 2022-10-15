Man Who Chased, Fatally Shot Victim In Hudson Valley Found Guilty By Jury, DA Says

A Westchester man has been found guilty after authorities say he chased down and then murdered a man near a housing complex.

Brandon Williams, age 28, was charged for the fatal shooting of Deron Strange, age 34, in White Plains that happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in a parking lot behind the apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office said.

Two days after the murder, Williams was apprehended at a hotel in Harrison and arraigned the following day.

On Friday, Oct. 14, following a five-week trial, Williams was found guilty of two felonies:

Second-degree murder,

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Williams, who used a semi-automatic handgun to shoot Strange, chased the victim around the parking lot and continued to shoot him a total of five times, striking him twice in the abdomen and pelvis, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.

Strange was transported to the White Plains Hospital, where he died.

Williams, a resident of White Plains, faces a sentence ranging from a minimum of 15 years to life in state prison to a maximum of 25 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced on Monday, Dec. 5.

