Man Wanted For Killing Wife Found Near Bear Mountain Bridge Had Been Served Divorce Papers

Kathy Reakes
George Grogan
George Grogan Photo Credit: Town of Poughkeepsie Police

Just a day before George Grogan called his son and said that he had killed his mother, Audrey Grogan, he had been served with divorce papers.

George Grogan, 59, called his son on Friday, Sept. 27, he was served divorce papers on Thursday, Sept. 26, court records show.

After the call, the son notified the Town of Poughkeepsie police who minutes later responded to Grogan’s residence located at 6 Shamrock Circle in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

They found no one home, said Town of Poughkeepsie Police Capt. Michael O'Dowd.

After finding the home empty, police launched a search and notified other departments, police said.

A day later, at about 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, an employee of Bear Mountain State Park located a vehicle that was believed to have been operated by Grogan. The body of his wife was found inside, O'Dowd said.

That sequence of events set off a massive manhunt for George Grogan, who was found dead Thursday, Oct. 3, by Town of Poughkeepsie Police and New York State Police, along with other agencies, in a wooded area east of Bear Mountain Bridge.

Police have not revealed a cause of death for either. Nor have they said if a suicide note of some kind was left behind.

A criminal investigation is still underway.

