Man 'Threatened To Kill Us,' Smoothie Shop Worker Says In New Report

A young employee at a Connecticut smoothie shop where a man allegedly threatened them after his son experienced an allergic reaction, says he also threatened to kill them.

In an interview with CBS affiliate WFSB, Channel 3 in Hartford, Charli Hill a high schooler who took a video of the incident that happened Saturday, Jan. 22 at Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies in the Town of Fairfield, “He started to call her racial slurs. He threatened to kill us multiple times.”

"I understand and we are sorry on behalf of Robeks for how the smoothie was made, but it gives you absolutely no right to act out like that,” Hill added.

James Iannazzo, age 48, of Fairfield, was arrested after Fairfield Police received numerous calls from employees at Robeks, located at 2061 Black Rock Turnpike, reporting a customer throwing things, yelling at employees, and refusing to leave.

According to Sgt. Michael Stahl, of the Fairfield Police, an investigation found that at around 1 p.m., Iannazzo made a purchase at Robeks and left the store without incident.

About 40 minutes later he returned and began screaming at employees after his son suffered an allergic reaction to peanuts in the smoothie.

Iannazzo was told to leave multiple times by the employees but remained inside and continued to yell insults at the employees, police said.

Iannazzo then attempted to open a locked door that led to an “Employees Only” area where the employees were, behind the counter, police said.

He had requested that no peanut butter be put in the drink due to his son's allergies, according to police.

His son was treated at a hospital after suffering a severe allergic attack, police said.

The incident went viral online and Iannazzo was fired from his job at Merrill Lynch on Monday, Jan. 24.

Iannazzo reportedly told police he did not tell employees about his son's allergy, and only asked that no peanut butter be added.

Iannazzo was charged with:

Intimidation based on bigotry or bias

Breach of peace

Criminal trespass

