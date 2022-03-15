Man Sentenced For Violent Assault Of Girlfriend In Area

An area man has been sentenced to three consecutive sentences of 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison for violently assaulting a former girlfriend.

Ulster County resident Jason Hinchey, age, 49 of Saugerties, was sentenced on Friday, March 11, for the March 2019 attack, said the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

Hinchey was convicted of three counts of felony aggravated family offense and one count of felony bail jumping following a jury trial in January.

During the incident Hinchey, in which he said he acted in self-defense, violently assaulted a former girlfriend, causing her physical injury, including a concussion and a fracture, the DA's Office said.

Hinchey later failed to appear in court regarding the charges.

During the sentencing, the court said Hinchey's refusal to accept responsibility for his conduct led to the length of his prison term.

Ulster County District Attorney David Clegg stresses that his office will fully prosecute crimes of domestic violence, “taking every possible legal action to ensure accountability for the offender and protection for the victim.”

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence or intimate partner violence, call Ulster County Crime Victims Assistance Program at 845-340-3443, or 911 if you are in immediate danger.

