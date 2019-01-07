Man Sentenced For String Of Area Robberies

An area man wanted for a string of armed robberies dating back to 2016 has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison.

John Elliott, 31, of Woodbury, was sentenced Monday, Jan. 7, to two concurrent sentences of 11 years, followed by five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty on June 6, 2018, to two counts of robbery in connection with robberies in the Town of Monroe between December 2016 and December 2017, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

The prosecution alleged that on Dec. 23, 2016, Elliott entered the Charming Charlie women’s store in Monroe, displayed a gun, and demanded money. The staff at the store gave Elliott over $900 in cash, and Elliott fled. Similarly, on Feb. 14, 2017, Elliott entered the Edible Arrangements store in Monroe and displayed a gun and robbed the store of over $1,300 in cash, the DA's Office said.

Elliott pled guilty in connection with those two robberies. In addition, Elliot was charged in connection with the Dec. 13, 2017, robbery of Sallies Beauty Supplies in Monroe, where he was alleged to have simulated the presence of a gun in his pocket, and robbed the store of $300, the DA's office said.

Elliot also faces additional charges in the state of Florida.

“Orange County’s citizens can feel just a bit safer while the defendant is in prison for more than the next decade,” said Hoovler. “Hardworking people are entitled to feel secure in their places of business. My office will continue to seek severe sentences for those who threaten the use of guns during the commission of crimes.”

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Jason Rosenwasser.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.