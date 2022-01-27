Man Sentenced For Stabbing, Sexually Assaulting Woman In Area

A 40-year-old man will spend nearly a decade in prison after being sentenced for assaulting, stabbing, and sexually abusing a woman in Westchester, the District Attorney announced.

Mount Vernon resident Hasarn Myke, age 40, was sentenced to nine years in state prison, following 15 years of post-release supervision after pleading to multiple violent felonies.

Specifically, Myke pleaded guilty in October 2021 to:

Attempted assault as a sexually motivated felony;

Attempted assault;

Sexual abuse;

Second-degree assault as a sexually motivated felony;

Two counts of second-degree assault.

He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of unlawful imprisonment.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that in a secluded area in Mount Vernon at approximately 5 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2020, Myke punched his victim in the face and body, and kicked her in the stomach.

He then used a knife to remove the victim’s clothing, sexually assaulted her, and stabbed her in the face.

Rocah said that Myke then stood the victim up, grabbed her by the back of the neck, and forced her to walk naked at knifepoint toward his home. The victim was able to escape to a nearby house, called the Mount Vernon Police Department, and was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

Mount Vernon police investigators arrested Myke on November 27, 202. Upon his release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

“The victim, in this case, demonstrated great resilience and fortitude in the face of a terrifying ordeal,” Rocah said. “We are grateful that she was able to escape and call for help and hope that this conviction and sentence helps in the healing process.”

