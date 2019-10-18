Man Sentenced For Sexually Abusing A Child In Area

A 40-year-old man will spend nearly a decade in prison after being sentenced to sexually abusing a child in the Hudson Valley.

Michael Park, 40, who previously lived in the Town of Rochester, has been sentenced to seven years in prison in Ulster County Court after pleading guilty over the summer to the felony of course of sexual conduct against a child.

Upon his release from state prison, Park will serve 10 years of post-release supervision and will register as a sex offender for at least 20 years. An order of protection was also issued for his victim that will be in effect until 2044.

Park admitted that between Sept. 1, 2014, and June 30 last year, he engaged in “two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child who was less than 13 years old.” He was arrested following an investigation by the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center.

“Having a computer crimes specialist in this office is critical to the success of many prosecutions dealing with crimes against children. This case was the first examination conducted by District Attorney Investigator Robert Klein and his expertise proved invaluable," District Attorney Holley Carnright stated.

