Man Sentenced For Sexual Abuse Of Hospital Patient

An Orange County man was sentenced to four years in state prison and 10 years post-release supervision for the sexual abuse of a hospital patient.

Nathan Oglesby, 57, of Wallkill, was sentenced Thursday for having sexual contact with an inpatient of a residential facility where he was employed, the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Oglesby, who worked as a treatment aide in the facility, had sexual contact with the female inpatient, the DA's Office said.

Under New York State law, a resident or inpatient of such a facility is deemed incapable of consenting to sexual contact with facility staff- members.

During an October trial, the jury found that although Oglesby did not subject the victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion, but did commit the crimes of sexual abuse and committing a criminal sex act.

The woman told jurors that Oglesby sexually abused her four times while she was a patient at the Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis.

District Attorney David Hoovler thanked the City of Port Jervis Police Department for their investigation of the case, for Oglesby’s arrest, and for their assistance with the prosecution.

“We sought and obtained the maximum sentence permissible under the law for this defendant, who abused his position of trust to take advantage of a hospital patient when the patient was most vulnerable,” said Hoovler. “We cannot allow those who need and seek treatment to be victimized by those who are charged with caring for them.”

