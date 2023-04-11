Man Sentenced For Murdering Ex-Girlfriend's Daughter In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced for stabbing his ex-girlfriend's daughter to death.

Dutchess County resident Paul Senecal, age 39, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was sentenced on Monday, April 10, to life in prison without the possibility of parole, said Dutchess County Chief Assistant District Attorney, Matthew Weishaupt.

Senecal was convicted by a jury in February of murder in the first degree, and two counts of murder in the second degree, along with other charges in the stabbing death of Melanie Chianese, age 29, in her town of Wappinger home, Weishaupt said.

“The actions of this defendant were cold, calculated, and extremely brutal,” Weishaupt said. "This defendant should never walk free again in our society and Judge McLoughlin’s sentence ensures this."

The murder was discovered when sheriff's deputies responded with state police to a home on Scott Drive in the town of Wappinger for a report of a woman being injured, Dutchess County Sheriff's Capt. John Watterson said.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that Chianese had suffered from stab wounds and was seriously injured. Chianese was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital where she died from her injuries, Watterson said.

The initial investigation led to the identification of Senecal in connection with the incident, and he originally fled the scene, however, was later located in the city of Poughkeepsie, Watterson added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.