Man Sentenced For Enticing Girl Charged With Threatening Judge, Prosecutor

An Orange County man who was sentenced to time in prison for enticing a teenage girl from Westchester into sexual activity is facing additional time behind bars for threatening a judge and U.S. attorney.

Clint Edwards of New Windsor was sentenced to 20 years in prison for enticing a child to engage in illegal sexual activity. He pleaded guilty to the crime on July 2 last year, following the illicit activities in 2017.

This week, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman announced that Edwards, 28, has been charged with two counts with threatening a United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York and threatening an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

According to Berman, on Nov. 30 last year, Edwards was sentenced in federal court on the separate criminal charge. Edwards then disrupted the sentencing proceeding by threatening to assault, murder, and otherwise harm the United States District Judge who was imposing the sentence and the Assistant United States Attorney who was prosecuting the case.

Berman is charged with one count each of threatening to assault and murder a United States Judge and threatening to assault and murder a federal law enforcement officer. Each count comes with a term of up to 10 years in prison.

“The safety of our prosecutors and federal judges is of paramount importance,” Berman stated. “Any threats made against them will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

