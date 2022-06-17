Man Sentenced For Armed Attack On School Bus Drivers In Area

A man has been sentenced for an armed attack on a group of workers, including school bus drivers, in Westchester County.

Brooklyn resident Tony Mauro, age 41, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison following the incident at Royal Coach Lines' Greenburgh bus depot about three-and-a-half years ago.

Mauro ordered three victims at gunpoint onto a bus that was parked at the depot on Nov. 16, 2018, at approximately 4 a.m., Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.

He then fired a shot that struck the car of a fourth employee whom he had ordered out of the car, the DA said.

During the incident, which occurred during a blizzard, one of the victims was able to send a text for help, and Mauro fled the scene on foot as Greenburgh Police arrived, said the DA.

The Greenburgh Police Department arrested Mauro following a pursuit and investigation, with assistance from the Greenburgh Towns and Villages SWAT Team and the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

Mauro was sentenced as a second violent felony offender on Friday, June 17, 2022 with five years of post-release supervision. Mauro pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal use of a firearm, a violent felony.

“Gun violence in our community will have consequences,” Rocah said. “No one should have to face the barrel of a gun while doing their job, let alone our transportation workers. We are grateful to all of the law enforcement who helped ensure the victims were physically unharmed.”

