Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Rockland Man Stabbed While Walking To Area Synagogue
News

Man Says He Found Joint In Chicken Sandwich At Popeye's In Manhattan

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man found a joint in his Popeye's Chicken Sandwich that came from a Manhattan location.
A man found a joint in his Popeye's Chicken Sandwich that came from a Manhattan location. Photo Credit: @JMtarheels41

A New Yorker is crying “fowl” after he allegedly received an unwanted ingredient in his Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich last week: a half-smoked joint.

Jeremy Merdinger took to social media to share a photo of the joint, which he found inside his sandwich a few bites in.

“Do all your chicken sandwiches come with a joint in them? Found this in my sandwich the other day in NYC. Just wanted to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” Merdinger posted on Twitter, noting the incident on Monday, Nov. 4.

Merdinger reportedly ordered a spicy and regular chicken sandwich from a Manhattan Popeye’s. Once home and digging in, the joint fell out of the sandwich and onto his lap. He reportedly reached out to Popeye’s to complain, but has yet to receive a response.

“We have high standards for the quality of our ingredients and the preparation of our food. We take all feedback about our meals seriously and quickly take action to make sure all of our guests have a good experience,” a Popeye’s spokesperson said in a statement.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.