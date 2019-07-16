Man Reported Missing By Neighbors In Area Located

Update

A man who went missing in the area has been located, state police announced.

The 75-year-old man from Pawling, who was reported missing on Tuesday, July 16, was found later in the day.

No further info was released.

Original report

A man has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

New York State Police investigators from the Dover Plains barracks are attempting to locate Joseph F. Pelzner, a 75-year-old man from Pawling.

He was reported missing by concerned neighbors on Tuesday, July 16. Members of the State Police were unable to locate him inside his residence. Pelzner is known to frequent the Poughkeepsie area.

The only available photograph (shown here) is nine years old, but he reportedly looks very similar now.

Anyone that may have information regarding the possible location of Joseph is asked to please contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

