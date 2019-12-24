Man Pleads Guilty In Connection To Rockland Crash That Killed Brother

A Rockland County man may spend time behind bars after admitting to his role in a lawnmower crash that led to the death of his younger brother.

Sloatsburg resident Raymond Mackey, 31, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, the Rockland County District Attorney announced on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

When he is sentenced in March next year, Mackey is expected to receive a sentence of six months in jail and five years probation.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, officers from the Ramapo Police Department responded to reports of a crash along Route 17 in Sloatsburg, near the intersection of Washington Avenue.

According to police, the brothers were riding the lawnmower when they attempted to cross Route 17 and inadvertently drove into traffic and were struck by a 2006 Honda that was traveling southbound.

Mackey’s 29-year-old brother, Richard, died at the hospital the following morning from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Honda, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

