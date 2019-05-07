Contact Us
Man Missing Nearly A Week Left Wallet, Cell Phone At Home In Area

Joe Lombardi
Robert Leiser
Robert Leiser Photo Credit: New York State Police

A vulnerable adult has gone missing in the area and state police are asking the public's help in locating him.

Robert Leiser has not been seen since he departed his residence in Orange County on Jefferson Drive in the town of Monroe after midnight on Wednesday, May 1, according to police.

Leiser, whose age was not available, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and either black sweatpants or dark colored jeans.

When he departed his home, he left behind his wallet and cellphone, according to police.

Leiser has tattoos on his right arm. The most noticeable is a blue/purple tattoo of a tree on his right forearm. His upper right arm has the names of "Danielle" and "Michelle." He is believed to be wearing a gold wedding band, two gold chains and his glasses.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the state police at the Monroe barracks at 845-782-8311.

