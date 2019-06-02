Contact Us
Man Last Seen In Smithtown Goes Missing

Joe Lombardi
Peter Stanzione. Photo Credit: New York Public Safety Department
2014 maroon Nissan Altima Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety

At the request of the Suffolk County Police Department- Headquarters, a New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued relating to the disappearance of Peter Stanzione.

Stanzione, 87, was last seen at St. Catherine's Hospital, in the town of Smithtown, Suffolk County, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 2.

He was driving a 2014 maroon Nissan Altima with New York registration HLT-5932 and was last seen wearing a polo shirt, jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information on his disappearance should call Suffolk County Police Department- Headquarters at 631-854-8652 or 911.

