Man Killed Cutting Down Tree At Home In Area

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
The area of the accident. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man was killed when a rotting tree he was cutting in his yard fell on top of him.

The incident took place in Orange County around 3:50 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 in the town of Crawford off Collabar Road.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, the man could not get out of the way of the tree he was cutting down in his yard.

Troopers administered CPR, but the unidentified man could not be saved, Nevel said.

Nevel said the incident is considered an unfortunate accident and the victim's name will not be released at the request of the family.

