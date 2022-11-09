Man Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In Area

A Hudson Valley man was killed during a large house fire overnight.

The fire took place in Orange County around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Babes Lanes in the town of Newburgh.

Police and firefighters responded to a home on Babes Lane after receiving 911 calls reporting smoke and fire, said Lt. Peter Talarico, of the town of Newburgh Police.

Police arrived to find one of the five occupants had not emerged from the house safely. Unfortunately, the victim, identified as Michael Gida, age 64, succumbed to the fire and smoke, Talarico said.

Gida was transported to St Luke's hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead, he added.

Two other family members were also transported to St Luke's, where they were receiving treatment for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, he added.

Town of Newburgh Police were assisted by:

Middlehope Fire Department

Cronomer Valley Fire Department

Mobile Life Services

New York State Police

Town of Newburgh Fire inspectors.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still being investigated but does not appear suspicious, Talarico said.

