North Rockland Daily Voice


Man Killed After ATV Crashes Into Tree In Area

An ATV rider was killed after crashing into a tree on Mongaup Road in the town of Liberty.
An ATV rider was killed after crashing into a tree on Mongaup Road in the town of Liberty. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed after crashing his ATV into a tree in the area, New York State Police announced.

State Police troopers from the Liberty barrack in Sullivan County received a report at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, where there was a reported ATV crash on Mongaup Road in the town of Liberty.

Police said that a couple driving by the area noticed a damaged ATV and the injured driver, later identified as Maybrook resident Richard Dempwolf, age 45, of Orange County.

According to investigators, Dempwolf was driving a 2005 Honda ATV on Mongaup Road when he lost control, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

Members of the Hurleyville Fire Department were first on the scene, and it was later determined that Dempwolf appeared to have died on impact and he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

