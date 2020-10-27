Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed After Robbery Of Mobil Station In Area
News

Man Indicted For Threatening To Shoot Women At Palisades Center Mall, DA Says

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
The Palisades Center Mall
The Palisades Center Mall Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

A 26-year-old man was indicted on the charge of second-degree attempted murder after allegedly threatening to shoot two women, assaulting them physically, and nearly running them over with his car while in possession of a loaded firearm and marijuana. 

According to the Rockland District Attorney's Office, Michael Burks, of Queens, approached two women in the parking lot of the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack on Sunday, Oct 18, physically assaulting them and threatening to shoot them.

 He then attempted to strike the two women with his vehicle before driving away, said police. 

Clarkstown Police officers ultimately apprehended Burks, who resisted arrest, after a vehicle pursuit. 

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Burks was indicted on the following charges:

  • Two felony counts of second-degree attempted murder
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)
  • Third-degree possession of a weapon (felony)
  • Third-degree attempted assault
  • Resisting arrest
  • Fifth-degree possession of marijuana
"The arrest of Michael Burks was a testament to the hard work and professionalism of the Clarkstown Police Department," said Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh. "I have the utmost confidence in my team that this case will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Currently, Burks is being held at Rockland County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.