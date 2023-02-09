Man Indicted For Rape Of 7-Year-Old Girl In Rockland County, DA Says

A Hudson Valley man has been indicted for the alleged rape and sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl.

Ottoniel Gomez-Martinez, age 42, of Ramapo, was charged on Thursday, Feb. 9, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, Gomez-Martinez is alleged to have sexually abused and raped a 7- year-old female in his home, Walsh said.

“As alleged, the defendant used his relationship with the seven-year-old victim to violate and sexually abuse her," Walsh said. "The defendant will now be held responsible for his heinous actions, and he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gomez-Martinez was charged with:

Predatory sexual assault against a child

Rape

Sexual abuse

Endangering the welfare of a child

He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison on the top count.

