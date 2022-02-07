Man Indicted For Christmas Day Shooting Of Mother, Father In NY Mansion

A man who allegedly shot his mother and father in their Long Island mansion on Christmas Day in a dispute over his child has been arraigned on attempted murder charges.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced Dino Tomassetti, age 30, of Brooklyn, was arraigned Monday, Feb. 7, on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault, among other charges.

Tomassetti pleaded not guilty and was remanded to jail. He is due back in court on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

If convicted of the top charge, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

“A holiday morning traditionally marked by peace and joy was shattered when Dino Tomassetti allegedly entered his parents’ home on Christmas Day, began arguing with his family, and shot them both,” said Donnelly.

According to the indictment, on Saturday, Dec. 25, around 9:30 a.m., Tomassetti arrived at his parents’ Nassau County home in Hewlett allegedly armed with a loaded revolver.

After an argument with his mother and his ex-girlfriend about Tomassetti’s young son, the defendant allegedly took out the gun and shot his mother in the head, the indictment said.

Tomassetti then allegedly shot his father in the back and after a struggle over the gun, shot him again in the wrist. The defendant then allegedly began striking his father repeatedly in the head with the gun before dropping it and fleeing the home, police said.

The victims both underwent surgery for their injuries at South Nassau Communities Hospital and have since been released.

The family's construction company, started by the late Dino Tomassetti Sr., is known throughout the region for helping to shape the New York skyline.

Some of their projects include the Goldman Sachs headquarters near Ground Zero, the Bank of America headquarters, and numerous condominium projects.

Rocco Tomassetti owns Empire Transit Mix which provided the concrete for the Freedom Tower.

Dino’s mother reportedly owns the dance studio Starz On Broadway in Lynbrook, records show.

Tomassetti, a bodybuilder, was apprehended the same day in New Jersey.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.