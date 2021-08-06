Man Has Been Missing For Weeks After Walking Out Of Hospital In Area

Celebrities and acting professionals are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a songwriter, actor, and playwright who has been missing for weeks after walking out of a Hudson Valley hospital.

Andy Nieman, age 48, was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. on May 21 at the MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, where he was reportedly seeking psychiatric care and left less than 24 hours after being admitted for treatment.

According to Neiman’s family, a graduate of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, has bipolar disorder and was wearing only his green hospital scrubs and socks when he went missing, leaving behind his money, shoes, phone, and ID.

The family said it had a lead that he might be in the Highland area or heading toward his Ulster County home in High Falls.

The community is rallying around Neiman’s family, who raised more than $40,000 in a GoFundMe campaign as they attempt to locate their missing sibling.

The “Find Andy Facebook Group” has also been joined by nearly 2,000 people, while posters of Neiman’s face have been posted throughout the region.

Bravo star Andy Cohen, who called Neiman a childhood friend, and attended the same high school, made the search a national story, coming forward to help with the search in a Page Six story.

“Andy is younger than me, but we went to the same camp — Nebagamon in Wisconsin — and the same high school. I’m praying for his safe return, along with a lot of folks in St. Louis,” he stated.

Donors to the GoFundMe fund have included professionals from the New York City acting scene and two-time Tony nominee Stark Sands.

“Andy has a history of mental illness and may be suffering from psychosis. While we believe Andy is still in the local area, family, friends, search parties and police have been looking for (four) days and have not yet located him,” organizers of the campaign posted.

“We are asking for help to expand our search. We are raising funds to hire a private investigator who specializes in missing persons and can organize additional search activities. Any excess funds will be used for mental health treatment.”

Anyone with information regarding Neiman’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.