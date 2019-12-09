Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Two Teens Identified As Suspects In Felix Festa Middle School Threats
News

Man Gets 40-Year Sentence After Armed Robbery Attempt For Painkillers At Area Hospital

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joshua Stuart Photo Credit: New York State Police
Joshua Stuart Photo Credit: New York State Police

The 43-year-old man who attempted to rob an area hospital at gunpoint and proceeded to break into area homes and stole a car while fleeing from police will spend decades behind bars.

Ulster County resident Joshua Stuart, of Pine Hill, was convicted at trial on felony counts of robbery, burglary and criminal trespass earlier this year in connection with the incident at Ellenville Regional Hospital in the fall of 2018.

Stuart was sentenced on Friday, Dec. 6 to 25 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision for the robbery, consecutive sentences of 10 years each for two residential burglaries, a consecutive two and a third to seven years on a criminal trespass conviction and a concurrent one and a third to four years for car theft.

The prison sentence is 47 1/3 years, but due to the operation of state Corrections Law, the sentence will be reduced to 40 years.

On Sept. 28 last year, Stuart entered Ellenville Regional Hospital at approximately 1 a.m. wielding a gun, demanding painkillers. He fired several shots at the hospital before fleeing in a stolen car that was found in Napanoch, police said. During a three day spree, Stuart broke into several homes and fled to Manhattan.

A manhunt ensured by local and state police, and Stuart was arrested on Oct. 1, 2018.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.