North Rockland Daily Voice
Man From Region Charged With Rape In Child Abuse Investigation

Nicole Valinote
A 47-year-old man from the region is facing rape and child endangerment charges following an investigation by police and Child Protective Services.
Edward Hotalen, of Fallsburg, was arrested after an investigation from the Sullivan County Child Protective Services and New York State Police, authorities announced on Friday, July 1.

State Police said Hotalen was charged with:

  • Third-degree rape
  • Third-degree criminal sex act
  • Third-degree sexual abuse
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

He was arraigned and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, $10,000.00 Secure Bond, or $20,000.00 Partially Secure Bond, police said. 

