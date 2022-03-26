Man From Area Charged As Leader Of Organized Armed Robbery Conspiracy

A Hudson Valley man was arrested and accused of leading an organized armed robbery conspiracy in the region.

Orange County resident Patrick Chellel, age 31, of the village of Montgomery, was arrested on Wednesday, March 23, and charged in a conspiracy to commit armed robberies of suspected drug dealers in Orange County, the Bronx and Hartford, according to Damian Williams, the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“As alleged, Patrick Chellel organized and directed a violent conspiracy to rob suspected drug dealers and associates at gunpoint," Williams said. "Chellel and his robbery crew allegedly engaged in serious acts of violence and sophisticated methods to track their victims, including with a hidden Apple Watch on a victim’s car. Today’s arrest is part of our continued commitment with our law enforcement partners to root out gun violence in our communities.”

Chellel and six other defendants are accused of conspiring to rob suspected drug dealers and associates of drug dealers from about November 2019 through January 2020, the US Attorney's Office reported.

The US Attorney's Office said Chellel was charged with the following:

Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery

Hobbs Act robbery

Brandishing firearms during and in relation to a crime of violence

Brandishing and discharging firearms during and in relation to a crime of violence

Narcotics conspiracy

The case was investigated by the following agencies:

FBI

Homeland Security Investigations

New York State Police

New York City Police Department

Town of Crawford Police Department

City of Middletown Police Department

Williams said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with relevant information can call the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.